Actress Meera Mitun Misses Court Hearing, Police Say She is Absconding

Actress Meera Mitun, who was arrested last year for posting defamatory comments about people belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes community, is absconding, the police have told the Chennai District Sessions Court.

The Tamil Nadu Police Commissioner has filed a complaint against actress Meera Mithun and her friend Sam Abhishek for their involvement in a social media video that expressed a retrograde opinion about the advancements made by Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes in the film industry.

The Chennai Central Crime Branch police registered a case based on the complaint in August last year and detained the pair; they were later released on bail by the court. The Chennai Principal Sessions Court has received a charge sheet against both of them in this case. The case was heard by Madras District Principal Sessions Court Judge S. Alli earlier on August 6, however only the second accused in the case, Sam Abhishek, appeared in person.

As Principal Sessions Court Judge Alli is on vacation today, the case came up for hearing again on August 30 before Third Additional Sessions Court Judge Sridevi. Yet again, only Sam Abhishek was present. Special public prosecutor Sudhakar, who appeared on behalf of the police, said that they are searching for the whereabouts of Meera Prakhun, who is currently absconding, and will be found and produced in court soon. Following this, Judge Sridevi adjourned the case hearing till September 14.

Last year, Meera said in a video on social media that a director had stolen her picture and used it for the first look of his film. The actress then insulted the Scheduled Caste community by using a pejorative phrase. According to Meera, all members of the Scheduled Caste are criminals, which is why they experience difficulties. She even continued by stating that all members of Scheduled Castes must be expelled from the Tamil film industry.

