CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » Movies » Actress Megha Akash Redefines Grace in Ethnic Ensemble, See Pics
1-MIN READ

Actress Megha Akash Redefines Grace in Ethnic Ensemble, See Pics

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 16:45 IST

Chennai, India

The Petta actress shared some glamorous pictures from her latest photoshoot

The Petta actress shared some glamorous pictures from her latest photoshoot

Megha Akash will be next seen in the film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth.

Actress Megha Akash has made a special place for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the Telugu action thriller movie Lie. Later, she has been part of many popular films like Radhe, Petta, Enai Noki Paayum Thota, and many more. But apart from her amazing acting skill, the actress is also quite popular for her mind-blowing fashion choices. Megha is also an active social media user and keeps sharing posts to connect with her fans.

Recently, the Petta actress shared some glamorous pictures from her latest photoshoot, which is going viral all over social media. In the pictures, Megha is seen in a mehndi colour Anarkali suit with aari and bead embroidery all over it. She paired the outfit with a delicately embroidered dupatta. The actress opted for a nude makeup look, which included kohl-rimmed eyes, nude eyeshadow, and blushy pink lip shade. She kept her hair open and wore a matching statement earring to complete her look. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Megha wrote, “Spend some time dreaming”.

RELATED NEWS

Seeing the post, fans started showering comments. One of the users wrote, “Stunning as always,” while another one said, “ Prettiest.” “ Gorgeous Girl,” said a third user.

On the work front, Megha will soon be seen in the film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth. The movie is bankrolled under the banner Chandaraa Arts, stars Ragu Aditya and Chinnijayanth in lead roles and is set to release in December this year. Next, she also has a Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum. The film revolves around a frustrated food delivery boy who receives a super-intelligent AI phone, which has emotions similar to that of a woman. When it falls in love with him, it completely transforms his life. The movie also features Anju Kurian and Shiva in lead roles.

Apart from this, she also has an upcoming Telugu-language romantic drama film Gurthunda Seethakalam; and director Sudheer Varma’s upcoming project Ravanasura alongside Ravi Teja in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 25, 2022, 16:45 IST
last updated:November 25, 2022, 16:45 IST