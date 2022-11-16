Actress Megha Shetty Reveals How She Bagged Her First Role In Jothe Jotheyali

Megha Shetty rose to fame after appearing in the Kannada-language soap opera Jothe Jotheyali. Her character, Anu, managed to win audiences’ hearts in a short span. Jothe Jotheyali focused on the life of a young woman, Anu, who falls in love with a middle-aged businessman, Aryavardhan, played by Aniruddha Jatkar. The show took viewers on a romantic ride between two couples, who face many challenges owing to their age difference. While Megha’s character received immense love from fans, do you know how she bagged the role?

In a recent interview, Megha Shetty revealed that the business head of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Raghavendra Hunsur, reached out to her for the role of Anu in Jothe Jotheyali. He texted Megha on Instagram and shared details about the show with her there. Raghavendra also informed her that she would essay the female lead in the daily soap.

Since Megha was pursuing her final year of an MBA at the time, she could not give a nod to the offer. However, Raghavendra was not the one to give up. He insisted Megha work in the soap opera and asked her how long it would take for her exams to end. In her reply, Megha revealed that it would take one month for her MBA exams to end.

So, the entire crew of the now-famous Jothe Jotheyali serial waited patiently for Megha’s exams to get over for one month. The show then went on floors the next day post her exam. However, Megha’s family members were initially worried about their daughter venturing into showbiz.

Megha Shetty recently made her debut in the Kannada film industry with Dil Pasand, opposite Darling Krishna. Directed by Shiva Tejas, the film also stars Nishvika Naidu in the lead role. Dil Pasand hit the big screen on November 11, and it has been performing well at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here