Actress Mohena Singh Looks Every Bit a Real-Life Princess in her Mehendi Outfit, See Pics
Mohena Kumari Singh, princess of Rewa, who plays Keerti Goenka on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is tying the knot with Suyesh Rawat tonight (October 14) in Haridwar.
Mohena Kumari Singh is not just an actress - she is a real-life princess and also an accomplished dancer. The princess of Rewa became the first girl from any royal family to participate in a reality show when she competed on Dance India Dance Season 3. Mohena, who currently stars as Keerti Goenka on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is tying the knot with Suyesh Rawat tonight (October 14) in Haridwar.
Pictures from her mehendi and sangeet celebrations have already surfaced on social media. Keeping royal traditions in mind, Mohena opted for a Rajput look for her mehendi night. She wore a green lehenga with a pink pallu drawn over her head. She kept her look simple yet gorgeous. The jewellery reflected royalty - she wore a Rajwari nath, heavy earrings and a maang teeka.
She posed with her friends and family for photo showing off her hand and feet adorned with henna. Take a look at the pictures and videos:
#MoBanegiDulhan . . उनके प्यार का रंग चढ़ेगा। . . To be Queen, Magnificently beautiful Bride Mohena Kumari Singh @mohenakumari is here for her Mehendi ceremony. @alwayshungryzee @thehippieque #SuMoKiShaadi #SuMo #MohenaAddicted #Mohena #MohenaSingh #MohenaKumari #MohenaKumariSingh #SuyeshRawat
#MoBanegiDulhan . . उनके प्यार का रंग चढ़ेगा। . . To be Queen, Magnificently beautiful Bride Mohena Kumari Singh @mohenakumari enjoying for her Mehendi ceremony. @shivali_baghel @mysticalmadeira @nishantbhat86 @rajratna9 Hair by @sangita1842016 Makeup @raj_makeup_artist_ #SuMoKiShaadi #SuMo #MohenaAddicted #Mohena #MohenaSingh #MohenaKumari #MohenaKumariSingh #SuyeshRawat
Pictures and videos from the grand sangeet night were also shared by her fans on social media. Mohena opted for a pastel lehenga and was seen posing happily with the groom-to-be.
#SuMoRockingSangeet #MoBanegiDulhan जोड़ी रब ने बना दी। ♥️ . . Breathtaking, Queen Bride To Be, Mohena Kumari Singh @mohenakumari and Groom @suyeshrawat enjoying at their sangeet. @alwayshungryzee @mysticalmadeira Hair - @sangita1842016 Makeup - @raj_makeup_artist_ #SuMoKiShaadi #MohenaAddicted #Mohena #MohenaSingh #MohenaKumari #MohenaKumariSingh #SuyeshRawat
#SuMoRockingSangeet #MoBanegiDulhan जोड़ी रब ने बना दी। ♥️ . . Breathtaking, Queen Bride To Be, Mohena Kumari Singh @mohenakumari and Groom @suyeshrawat enjoying at their sangeet. Hair - @sangita1842016 Makeup - @raj_makeup_artist_ #SuMoKiShaadi #MohenaAddicted #Mohena #MohenaSingh #MohenaKumari #MohenaKumariSingh #SuyeshRawat
It was all yellow at her haldi ceremony on Day 2 of the wedding celebrations. Rajasthani dancers performed at the event as friends and family members applied haldi on Mohena.
#MoBanegiDulhan हल्दी का वो पिला रंग जिंदगी कि नयी शुरुवात की निशानी हैं। . . To be Queen, Mohena Kumari Singh, @mohenakumari all emotional at her Haldi ceremony. @shivali_baghel @aashiishrivastava @thehippieque Hair by @sangita1842016 Makeup @raj_makeup_artist_ #SuMoKiShaadi #SuMo #MohenaAddicted #Mohena #MohenaSingh #MohenaKumari #MohenaKumariSingh #SuyeshRawat
Talking about her wedding outfit in an interview to Times of India, Mohena had said, "For my wedding, I am wearing a typical Rajputi poshak and I am very excited for that. Suyesh ji and I are not colour coordinating but we will definitely try to compliment each other with our outfits. For all the functions I am wearing a Rajputi Poshak."
The actress revealed that her entire wedding trousseau has been selected by her sister-in-law and mother. "My entire wedding trousseau has been finalised by my sister-in-law Yuvrani Vasudhara Raj Lakshmi and by mother mother Maharani Ragini Singh. I am pretty much just going to pick-up those bags and go to my new house."
