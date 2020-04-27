Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Munmun Dutta is Not on TikTok, Urges Fans to Stay Away from Fake Profiles

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in the hit comedy show, has a huge fan following on social media.

Recently, the 32-year-old actress chanced upon several fake profiles running on her name on the video-sharing platform TikTok. Perturbed over the misuse of her name, Munmun took to her Instagram story section and uploaded screenshots of the IDs. She urged her fans to unfollow and report those accounts.

The actress also said that she is not on TikTok.

The actress wrote, “If I ever decide to come on Tiktok, I will let you all know here first. Till then stay away from fake ones,” reported The Times of India.

Prior to Munmun, actress Shweta Tiwari and Arun Govil had also reported fake accounts running on their name on Twitter and Facebook.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows. Currently, the shooting of the show has been halted due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

To keep the fans entertained, the makers had decided that their favourite stars from the show will post a daily chore or activity that they are practicing at home including yoga, playing indoor games, cleaning up the home, watching their favourite movies or shows and reading books.

The makers also are running the old episodes to keep their fans entertained. The show stars Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Priya Ahuja among others in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

