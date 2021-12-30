Actress Munmun Dutta Opens up About her Love Interest

Popular actress Munmun Dutta, known as Babita ji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is quite active on social media and often draws attention for her frank comments. Viewers have been enjoying her interesting chemistry with her co actor Dilip Joshi in the sitcom TMKOC. Recently, rumours are getting rife about her relationship with her co-actor Raj Anadkat, popularly known as Tappu from TMKOC. While her fans were left guessing her love interest she recently revealed the name.

It is none other than Munmun herself. You’re shocked right? Yes, the actress uploaded an Instagram reel recently. She can be seen lip syncing an interview of American rapper Cardi B playing in the background. As the host asked the question “are you in love with anyone in your life presently”, the rapper replied “Yes, myself”. The reel has been uploaded with a caption “We all need this @iamcardib energy in our lives”.

The comment section was showered with a lot of heart emojis and admiration for the actress.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYBzeu4r7lN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The diva keeps actively interacting with her followers. Here is a reel of her wishing everyone Christmas. Have a look at how beautifully she has decorated her home for the occasion.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CX5iWUeAIuz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

With a massive fan following of 6.4 million followers, the actress is currently one of the most popular stars of Hindi television industry. She has also done modelling assignments for many TV commercials. She has also worked in Kamal Haasan’s film Mumbai Express. She made her TV debut with Zee TV’s 2004 serial Hum Sab Baraati.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.