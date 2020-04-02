Actress Nafisa Ali Stuck in Goa Without Medicines, Reveals Niece Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi has been stuck in Goa without basic food supplies and medicine. The 63-year-old cancer survivor opened up about the adverse situation in an interview.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sodhi said, “The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I’m a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I’ve been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetable, no fruits. We’re so cut off. I’m in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time. It’s only in Panjim that the situation is fine. My heart goes out to everyone.”

She also stated that while her family had plans of staying for only 10 days in Goa, they have been stuck there and unable to go to Panjim where the basic amenities are available. She also said that she is unable to take her medicines, which is harmful for her health.

Sodhi also revealed her neice had tested positive for Coronavirus and recovered. “She came back from Switzerland and got herself checked and it was positive. She was in the hospital and has now recovered completely. The recovery rate is very good but people have to get the treatment, and for that they need to be tested. It’s very important and that’s how we can beat this,” she said.

