Actress Namitha Loses Weight a Month After Delivering Twins, Fans Laud Her

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: September 08, 2022, 18:20 IST

Chennai, India

Most of the comments on the post praised the actress.

The actress is an ardent social media user and often shares glimpses from her daily life.

Actress Namitha was blessed with twin baby boys last month. The actress, who was once immensely popular in Tamil cinema, shared the news with friends and fans by sharing a video via her Instagram profile on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Jayanthi. The video features the actress and her husband Veerendra Chowdary announcing while holding their newly born twins.

Now, since gaining a few kilos during pregnancy is entirely normal, the actress recently shocked the fans by achieving a weight loss that too within just a month of delivery.

Namita, who is an ardent social media user often shares glimpses from her daily life on her IG account, and more recently, she has shared a photo of herself sitting on a wooden hanging swing with one of her babies.

“I may be A Mess, But I’m a Good Mom!!,” the caption read along with “#newmom #newlife #motherhood #motheroftwins.”


Most of the comments on the post praised the actress. For those who are not familiar, during her time in the south cinema, Namitha predominantly worked in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films and has also shared screen space with leading actors like Vijayakanth, Sathyaraj, Arjun, Parthiban, Sundar C, and Sarathkumar. With the actors, she appeared in a series of commercial action films including Aai, Chanakya, and Aanai, all released in 2005.

She made her acting debut in 2020 with Sreenu Vaitla’s coming-of-age romantic film, Sontham. Meanwhile, her next film with Saran got her fame. The big-budget action film Gemeni (2002) opposite Venkatesh, garnered her attention for her portrayal of a Marwari girl in the film.

Namitha married her boyfriend, businessman Veerendra Chowdary, in Tirupathi in November 2017.

first published:September 08, 2022, 18:20 IST
last updated:September 08, 2022, 18:20 IST