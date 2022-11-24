Actress Nandita Swetha's Breathtaking Pics Steal The Instagram Show

Popular actress Nandita Swetha, who is known for predominantly working in Telugu and Tamil films, has once again left her fans stunned with her fashion ensemble. The actress dropped a streak of snaps that started trending in a couple of hours. Her pictures have taken Instagram by storm all over again and left the netizens in awe of her beauty.

In the pictures, the actress posed in a multi-coloured mini frock with a plunging neckline. Swetha complemented her casual yet chic outfit with a pair of comfy flats and an exclusive watch. The actress wore a minimal makeup look that completely goes with her outfit.

While sharing the pictures on her social media handle, the actress captioned it, “Begin slideshow (With heart emoji)”. As soon as the Ethir Neechal actress posted the picture on her Instagram page, several fans rushed to the comment section to praise her dressing sense. One social media user wrote, “Ur looking so cute mam (with pink heart emojis)”. While another fan commented, “Beauuuuuuuty angel (with heart emoji)”. One fan also wrote, “Beautiful dreamy girl (with heart emojis)”.

This is not the first time, the actress time and again impressed her fans-be it with her roles or fashion choices. Her style diaries on Instagram always become a topic of discussion among fashion enthusiasts.

Check out Nandita Swetha’s Instagram post below:

The 32-year-old actress is known for films such as Attakathi, Ethir Neechal, Mundasupatti, and Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada. Nandita Swetha made her debut in the movie industry with the 2008 Kannada film Nanda Loves Nanditha. While the actress then appeared in the 2012 Tamil film Attakkaththi. Her other films include Srinivasa Kalyanam, Prema Katha Chitram 2, Taana, Asuravadham, and Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara to name a few.

The actress has a few movies, including My Name is Kirataka directed by Anil Kumar, Vanangamudi directed by Selva, Belgaum directed by Om Prakash Rao, and Chamarajpete directed by Surya Kiran.

