GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Actress Nayani Dixit says Vikas Bahl Tried to Sexually Harass Her During Queen Shoot

Now a third actress has accused filmmaker Vikas Bahl of sexual misconduct.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2018, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Actress Nayani Dixit says Vikas Bahl Tried to Sexually Harass Her During Queen Shoot
Kangana Ranaut and Nayani Dixit in a still from Queen.
Loading...
After a former Phantom Films employee, Kangana Ranaut and another unnamed actress, now Nayani Dixit, who also acted in Queen, has accused filmmaker Vikas Bahl of trying to sexually harass her during the shoot of the 2014 film.

Saying that doing Queen was her life’s biggest mistake, Nayani told Bollywood Hungama, “Whatever the girl has accused Vikas Bahl is not at all wrong because he also tried his hand on me. I literally told him that ‘main tumhe maarungi if you do this again’.”

Recalling another incident, she said, “They kept us in a 2-star hotel. When I said that I am not comfortable, Vikas told me that he can share his room with me. Look at his audacity!”

However, Vikas’ alleged lecherous behavior wasn’t just limited to one or two people on the set. According to Nayani, He tried to misbehave with several other women. “We were shooting for the ‘London Thumakda’ song and in the crew, there was a 21-year-old local Delhi girl who was in the costume department. Vikas flirted even with her and she was very uncomfortable and she later confided to me that why this person is always behind me. Even Kangana Ranaut was witness to this drama and even she was taken aback. She remarked, ‘Tu pagal hai kya?’” she said.

Explaining as to why she did not speak about this till now, she said, “I did not say anything then. I was quiet at that time as firstly, I was alone. I did not know anyone neither from Phantom nor from the cast. Hence, I remained mum and decided to speak when the time is right. Now I thought that the time is right.”

Owning up the alleged accusations on Vikas, his friend and one of the co-founders of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, Vikramaditya Motwane tweeted on Sunday, "I'm truly sorry about what happened to the girl. Vikas Bahl is a sexual offender. He's preyed on a young woman, abused her trust, ruined her life. The scars are going to stay and that just isn't right."




Actor Hritik Roshan, who is currently filming Super 30 with Vikas Bahl, tweeted a statement on Monday stating, “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be.”




Follow @News18Movies for more.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...