Lady superstar Nayanthara has carved a niche for herself with her outstanding performances in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She has worked in various popular movies like Viswasam, Annaatthe, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Netrikann, to name a few. However, the actress is currently all pumped up to make her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. The film is reportedly scheduled to release this year on June 2. Along with this, Nayanthara has now signed two back-to-back films, if reports are to be believed.

She will be seen playing the female lead in Jayam Ravi-starrer Iraivan, directed by Ahmed. The movie also features Ashish Vidyarthi in a pivotal role where he will be seen as a cop. The film is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram while Yuvan Shankar Raja scored the movie’s music.

According to reports, Nayanthara will also be seen in director Mithran R. Jawahar’s upcoming project. Similarly, Nayanthara will also be seen in the second part of Thani Oruvan, as per reports. The action thriller will be directed by Mohan Raja and will also feature Jayam Ravi in the lead role. The first part was a huge commercial success and became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2015. Later, the film was also remade in Telugu as Dhruva in 2016 and in Bengali in 2017 as One.

On the personal front, Nayanthara got married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan last year in a grand and intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their twins through surrogacy in October.

Nayanthara and Vignesh met in the year 2015 on the set of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and fell in love with each other. In June 2022, the couple tied the knot in front of their close friends and family, and four months later, the couple entered into parenthood with their twins through surrogacy.

