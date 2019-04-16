English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actress Neetu Chandra to Make Hollywood Debut With 'The Worst Day'
Actress Neetu Chandra is all set to make her foray in Hollywood with a short film, titled 'The Worst Day'.
Actress Neetu Chandra is all set to make her foray in Hollywood with a short film, titled 'The Worst Day'.
Loading...
Actress Neetu Chandra is all set to make her foray in Hollywood with a short film titled The Worst Day.
Based in Los Angeles, the comedy film is written and directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Stanislava Ivy, read a statement.
On her role, Neetu said: "2019 has started off on a wonderful note for me and I'm thrilled to be working on this project.
"It's been a learning experience for me because it's my first ever negative role. She is wild, she is interesting and she is the villain."
According to Neetu, the project has "changed her" and this is definitely "one of my most special projects".
The Worst Day also features actors Marietta Melrose and Jose Moreno.
Also, the film is expected to be developed into a TV series. However, it is yet not clear.
Apart from it, Neetu will also appear in Korean youth action drama Narae.
Neetu rose to fame with her role of an airhostess in the Akshay Kumar-John Abraham starrer Garam Masala. She later appeared in several Indian regional films.
Based in Los Angeles, the comedy film is written and directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Stanislava Ivy, read a statement.
On her role, Neetu said: "2019 has started off on a wonderful note for me and I'm thrilled to be working on this project.
"It's been a learning experience for me because it's my first ever negative role. She is wild, she is interesting and she is the villain."
According to Neetu, the project has "changed her" and this is definitely "one of my most special projects".
The Worst Day also features actors Marietta Melrose and Jose Moreno.
Also, the film is expected to be developed into a TV series. However, it is yet not clear.
Apart from it, Neetu will also appear in Korean youth action drama Narae.
Neetu rose to fame with her role of an airhostess in the Akshay Kumar-John Abraham starrer Garam Masala. She later appeared in several Indian regional films.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coachella Gets a Dose of Augmented Reality Audio With The Bose Frames Sunglasses
- ICC World Cup 2019 | UAE Integration Crucial for Smith-Warner Comeback: Langer
- Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With Infinity U Display to go on Sale in India at 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specifications More
- Huawei P30 Pro Review: An Astonishingly Good Camera Isn't The Only Strong Suit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results