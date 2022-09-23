Actress Neha Malik's Super-Hot Avatar in Black Lingerie Steals The Show

Actress and model Neha Malik often set the temperatures soaring with her bold fashion diaries. An avid social media user, Neha has carved a niche for herself for being unafraid to wear daring outfits, and sharing snippets of her sizzling photoshoots. The actress’ quintessential style quotient has often made her the target of trolls. But she exudes confidence by giving a deaf ear to the comments.

Recently, the model actress has once again grabbed the eyeballs of netizens with her on-fleek lingerie collection. Neha shared a slew of pictures on the photo-sharing application that will blow your mind.

Check out her drooling pictures here:

Dolled up in sleek black lingerie, Neha showed off her curves with pride in the dauntless avatar. Striking a killer pose, she lay on a bed, gazing right into the camera. Flashing a subtle smile, Neha exhibited boudoir model vibes clad in a bralette and thongs.

Flaunting her back in the next snap, Neha painted a scintillating picture, donning a loosely-fitted white shirt, wrapped around her waist. Resorting to minimal accessories, the model was seen sporting just a pair of pearl-studded earrings with a bright pink shade of lipstick. For her hairdo, she let her wavy brunette locks open.

As soon as Neha’s fiery pictures emerged on social media, fans landed in the comments to pour their hearts out on the diva. “Wow you’re looking stunning and hot,” remarked one user. “You look incredible” lavished a second one.

The actress has also given a sneak peek into a BTS video of the feisty photoshoot. “Oops,” she captioned the video.

Besides gracing us with her stunning snaps, Neha is also a fitness freak. She has been inspiring fans to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle by sharing her workout videos on social media.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neha was last seen in the music video Tere Mere Darmiyan, sung by popular Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav. As per her upcoming projects, she will next feature in singer Jagga Bajwa’s Raje Jatt song. The track will be released on September 27.

