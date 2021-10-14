Actress Neha Sharma's Sister Aisha is a Sight to Behold in Floral Bikini, Shows off Her Toned Abs

Crook actress Neha Sharma’s sister Aisha is turning up the heat on social media as she shared some pictures of herself in a floral bikini and showed off her abs while sunbathing. Aisha is a fitness enthusiast and her social media profile is proof she is in love with gymming and Yoga and seems like her workout sessions are working wonders.

She captioned her pic, “Tan game on point." In one of the pictures, she is taking a dip in the pool.

Aisha Sharma’s Bold Photos Take The Internet By Storm, See The Diva’s Dazzling Looks

Here are some of her pictures in which she flaunts her hit body.

Check out Aisha’s workout video that will motivate you to hit the gym and stay fit and healthy.

Aisha and Neha also impress their fan followers by setting fitness and beauty goals. They often pose for magazine shoots together.

How do you like the style of Sharma sisters?

