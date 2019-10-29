Actress Nia Sharma's Glitzy Silver Lehenga Catches Fire at Diwali Party

Actress Nia Sharma's glitzy silver lehenga caught fire at a Diwali party. The Jamai Raja actress took to her Instagram stories to share details about her little mishap, revealing that her lehenga caught fire by a diya at the party. She did not sustain injuries thanks to the layers in her outfit.

The actress wore a silver sequinned lehenga choli to a Diwali party and enthusiastically posted photos posing in it. But the enthusiasm didn't last long due to the mishap at the party. Nia shared a photo of the burnt ensemble and said that she is still unsure of how she was saved from injury.

The actress wrote, "The power of a diya. Caught fire in a second! I got saved by the layers in my outfit or may be some force that guards you and protects you."

But the actress did not miss out on having fun at the bash, as she was seen dancing at the party with singer Guru Randhawa. The bash was also attended by Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma, among others.

On the work front, Nia will next be seen in the fourth installment of Ekta Kapoor's hit franchise, Naagin. The Jamai 2.0 actress is excited with the collaboration since she believes that starring in one of the TV mogul's shows will take her career a notch ahead.

"I am expecting my career to rocket to the moon and for me me to become the most popular actor there is," Nia told Mumbai Mirror. She will be a part of Naagin 4, but she won't be playing a 'naagin' herself.

Read: Nia Sharma to Star in Naagin 4, But Won't be a Shapeshifting Snake Woman Herself

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.