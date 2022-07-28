Actress Nidhhi Agerwal's Latest Photoshoot In White Floral Print Dress is Viral

Nidhhi Agerwal has won the hearts of her fans with her style statement. The actress has set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot. Posing in a white floral dress, Nidhhi looks stunning in her latest photos. Nidhhi’s sleeveless white floral print outfit comes with a plunging neckline and tie-up detailing which looks fabulous on her.

The actress opted for a no-makeup look and kept her traces open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photo on Instagram the actress wrote. “ What you see is what you get. No makeup, no filter, just me.” Seeing the photos fans flocked to the commented section. As one of them wrote, “You are a beautiful angel on the earth. You are looking hot and cute like an angel.” While another one said, “So beautiful” with a red heart emoji. Others also appreciated the post and it garnered 591,714 likes.





On June 7, the actress shared a few photos on social media. In the pictures, she is looking drop-dead gorgeous as she paired a sleeveless white crop top with blown leather pants. Along with the photos, the actress wrote, “She woke up every morning with the option of being anything she wished. How beautiful it was. That she always chose herself – Tyler Kent white.” The post was loved by her fans and it received 932,297 likes.



On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal is one of the sought-after actresses in the Tollywood Cine Industry. She made her acting debut in 2017 with the film Munna Michael. This action dance movie was directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Viki Rajani and Eros International. She made her Telegu debut with Savyachi in 2018 and her Tamil debut with Eeswaran in 2021. She has also appeared in other popular movies like iSmart Shanker, Mr Majnu, Bhoomi, and Hero.

But the actress will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu language period action-adventure film Hari Hari Veera Mallu. The movie is written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, and depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. The film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role along with Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri. The story is set in the 17th century under the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

