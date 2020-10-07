Actress Niti Taylor Shares First Photos from Her 'Covid' Wedding With Parikshit Bawa

TV star Niti Taylor had a quiet and intimate wedding amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Niti tied the knot with army man Parikshit Bawa on August 13 and shared a glimpse of their celebrations in a video and a series of pictures she posted on Instagram on Tuesday. "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet, and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding," Niti captioned the video.

"I can finally say out loud 'Hello Husband'. Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way -- but hoping for a better 2021," she added.

Neeti Taylor wore a soft pink embroidered lehenga for her wedding. Her bridal outfit was designed by Payal Keyal. The actress had earlier shared pictures of herself in her bridal outfit but she didn't make the wedding announcement. Niti was last seen playing one of the lead roles in the show "Ishqbaaaz", which went off-air last year.

Neeti Taylor is best known for her playing Nandini Murthy in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She has also starred in TV shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.