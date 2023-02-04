Former Bigg Boss Kannada season 5 contestant Niveditha Gowda often makes headlines with her incredible performance in the comedy show Gichi Giligili. Recently, the actress shared a picture from one of the episodes of the show on Instagram. In the photo, Niveditha can be seen in a new avatar which took the internet by storm.

The actress often puts on costumes that her show demands. So far, the picture has amassed more than 57,000 likes. Her photo has received mixed reactions from the users in the comment section. While some people have praised her look, others have trolled the actress for her fashion choice.

One user commented, “Aww so cute”. Another user wrote, “Wow, so beautiful”. A third user commented, “Urfi in Gichi Giligili”.

From the picture, it seems that the actress was trying to imitate a character from the Hollywood film Avatar.

Talking about her reality show, Niveditha Gowda once said, “It’s an entertainment show, which is a blend of various elements. As the title itself is quirky, we do acts based on interesting themes. I will most likely be paired with another person, which will be revealed by the channel soon.”

On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with Chandhan Shetty in Mysore on 26 February 2020. For the unversed, Chandan and Niveditha met each other for the first time in the Bigg Boss Kannada season 5. On the reality show, the duo came to know each other and developed a great bonding within a short time.

Niveditha Gowda rose to fame with Dubsmash and Musical.ly. In addition, she also made her acting debut with the tentatively named web series ‘Chukki’.

Niveditha is a true-blue fashionista and often shares photos and videos in her new look as per the latest fashion trends. The actress boasts a massive fan following of 1.5 million on Instagram. While on the other hand, she has recently shared a post and thanked her fans after reaching 2 lakh subscribers on her Youtube channel.

