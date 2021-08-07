Actress Nushrratt Bharucha Hospitalized After Her Blood Pressure Falls

In an ill-fated turn of events, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha fainted on the set of a film. The Dream Girl actress was rushed to the hospital from the sets of Luv Ranjan’s next film. The doctors at the hospital said that she fainted due to low blood pressure. They advised her to take a break from work and take bed rest for at least 15 days. Now, she is taking proper medication at home. The actress had been shooting for the film for about 23-24 days when the incident occurred.

People who were on the sets said that her condition deteriorated so bad that she could not even stand properly.

Nushrratt was shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next film in Mumbai. Now, the shooting of the film has been stopped after her health deteriorated. According to media reports, the shooting will resume only after the actress recovers completely.

In a conversation with ETimes, Nushrratt informed that he was diagnosed with vertigo. The doctors informed her that it was a vertigo attack due to stress and tension. She informed that her health deteriorated after weeks of shooting and she had to be reportedly taken into a Hospital. She also said that the Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on everybody both emotionally and physically.

“I was admitted to Hinduja Hospital. By the time I reached there, my condition worsened and my blood pressure dropped significantly. My parents had also reached the hospital,” she said.

She was discharged from the hospital after 7 days and doctors have advised her to rest for 15 days.

On the work front, Nushrratt was recently seen in ‘Azeeb Dastans’ and now she has been shooting for ‘Ram Setu’ in which she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. Her upcoming films include ‘Huddang’ and ‘Chori’ among others.

