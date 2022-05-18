Actress Pallavi Jadhav Shares Marriage Photos

Chief Police Sub-inspector and head of Damini squad of Jalna police in Maharashtra, Pallavi Jadhav is a prominent celebrity on social media. Pallavi is a strong and independent police officer, who has become a role model for many young girls of the country.

Pallavi has an impressive social media presence with one million followers on Instagram. Recently, Pallavi got married to Kuldeep on May 15. She shared several pictures and videos from her wedding ceremonies on Instagram.

Last week Pallavi had also shared an Instagram reel from her Mehndi function.

In the Instagram reel, Pallavi can be seen reveling at her mehndi ceremony. Pallavi is looking stunning in a mehndi coloured lehenga. She has captioned the post as, “Mehndi by – @mehndiosmanabad”.

Pallavi has shared reels from her haldi ceremony as well. In the reel shared by Pallavi, she is looking ecstatic and can be seen dancing blissfully on the song, Halad Lagali from the album Nagarsevak. Pallavi’s reel has gone viral with over 70,000 likes on Instagram.

In the pictures from her wedding, Pallavi and Kuldeep are looking gorgeous. Instagram users loved Pallavi’s off white saree and shared comments congratulating the couple.

Pallavi Jadhav is presently serving as a Chief Police Sub-inspector in Jalna district of Maharashtra. She also heads the Damini squad set up by the Superintendent of Police of Jalna district, which has been created for the safety of women. Pallavi was also the winner of Miss India 2020 beauty pageant.

