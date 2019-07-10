Actress Pallavi Joshi Loses Rs 12,000 as Her Credit Card Details Get Stolen

Pallavi Joshi, who is known for her performance in various movies and television shows, recently became the latest victim to a credit card fraud. As reported by Hindustan times, Joshi's credit card details were stolen and used for transactions worth Rs 12,000 in Europe. On being asked about the same, Pallavi Joshi said, “I received five to six SMS alerts one after another. The amount deducted was in euros. I informed my bank and got my credit card blocked immediately.”

Subsequent to messages, Pallavi Joshi filed an FIR with the Versova police on Saturday. Following that, the police began its investigation and found out Joshi, who lives at Seven Bungalows in Andheri (West), had her credit card in her possession on July 5, when the offence took place. Moreover, in a preliminary probe they got to know that the card's details were used by the fraudsters to make payments for taxi trips in Europe.

When Hindustan times further inquired the police about the case, Ravindra Badgujar, senior inspector of Versova police station said “We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against unknown suspects."