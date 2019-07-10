Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Actress Pallavi Joshi Loses Rs 12,000 as Her Credit Card Details Get Stolen

Pallavi Joshi's credit card details were stolen and used for transactions worth Rs 12,000 in Europe.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 10, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Actress Pallavi Joshi Loses Rs 12,000 as Her Credit Card Details Get Stolen
Image courtesy: YouTube
Loading...

Pallavi Joshi, who is known for her performance in various movies and television shows, recently became the latest victim to a credit card fraud. As reported by Hindustan times, Joshi's credit card details were stolen and used for transactions worth Rs 12,000 in Europe. On being asked about the same, Pallavi Joshi said, “I received five to six SMS alerts one after another. The amount deducted was in euros. I informed my bank and got my credit card blocked immediately.”

Subsequent to messages, Pallavi Joshi filed an FIR with the Versova police on Saturday. Following that, the police began its investigation and found out Joshi, who lives at Seven Bungalows in Andheri (West), had her credit card in her possession on July 5, when the offence took place. Moreover, in a preliminary probe they got to know that the card's details were used by the fraudsters to make payments for taxi trips in Europe.

When Hindustan times further inquired the police about the case, Ravindra Badgujar, senior inspector of Versova police station said “We have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act against unknown suspects."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram