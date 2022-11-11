Actress Parvathi Nair Accused of Slapping Her Domestic Help, Framing Him For Theft

On October 20 this year, it was reported that two watches worth Rs 9 lakh, an iPhone worth Rs 1.5 lakh and a laptop worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from actress Parvathy Nair’s house in Nungambakkam. Parvathy filed a complaint at the Nungambakkam police station against her domestic help Subhash Chandra Bose. The actress reportedly went out with her family over the weekend and returned to find her belongings missing. According to reports, Subhash, the prime suspect, did not return calls following the theft.

However, Subhash, who hails from Pudukottai, has made some serious allegations against Parvathi Nair, claiming that the actress framed him for the theft because he had seen unknown people visiting her house during night time. Talking to News18, he even said that the actress slapped her, spit on her often and mentally harassed him often ever since he noticed the people visiting her home. She even threatened to file a complaint of sexual assault against him.

She spat on my hand and slapped me twice. One of her associates named Ilango also assaulted me. When I first filed a complaint with the Nungambakkam police station, they informed me that it was beyond their jurisdiction. I went to the Teynampet police station and lodged a police complaint, but it took two days for anything to happen. After that, I went straight to the commissioner’s office,” Bose told News18. He also said that he had no idea about all the missing items from the actress’ home.

Bose was reportedly an assistant director in the Tamil film industry and had joined Parvathi Nair’s house as a helper after being recommended by a producer.

