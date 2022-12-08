Actress Parvati Nair’s Househelp Arrested For Obscene Remarks And Burglary

South actress Parvati Nair has proved her mettle as an actress throughout her illustrious career, sharing screen space with some of the prominent stalwarts of the industry. Recently, the Yennai Arindhaal actress faced an unpleasant incident. Her former house help, Subhash, made obscene remarks about her character and accused her of abuse. Reportedly, he has also misused her collection of personal photos. She filed a complaint against him, thereafter he was arrested by Nungambakkam police on Tuesday.

Subhash, who belongs to Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai, was arrested from his hideout in the city. Police have registered cases under IPC section 509 (insult to modesty of women) and section 506 (1) (Criminal Intimidation of IPC) for spreading sexually explicit content in electronic form under the IT act.

Apart from making disparaging remarks against her character, Subash has also been charged with stealing Parvati’s valuables. She filed a complaint on October 20 at the Nungambakkam Police Station regarding some missing items. In the complaint, Parvati mentioned that her two watches, worth Rs 10 lakh; a laptop worth Rs 1 Lakh and 2 mobile phones were missing. She had suspected that Subhash could be behind this crime. The Neerali actress has shared a note thanking Tamil Nadu police and criminal lawyer Nirmal Kumar for helping her.

Subhash had filed a counter-complaint against Parvati regarding her theft allegation. In his statement to the reporters, he said that these charges were fake; instead, the Vella Raja actress has assaulted him. He said, “Nair suspected me of being an informant of a producer who sent me to work for her. She questioned my loyalty and assaulted me, along with her male friends.” Subhash was working in Parvati’s house at Sterling Road for 2 years.

On the work front, Parvati will play the female lead in renowned Punjabi singer Akhil’s upcoming song Khanabadoosh. The release date of this romantic number is not known yet.

