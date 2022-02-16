Actress Pavithra Lakshmi’s Photo in Mini Dress Goes Viral

Cook with Comali fame actress Pavithra Lakshmi is getting all the attention on social media these days for her recent photos. In her latest series of pictures on Instagram the actress looks gorgeous. The photos showing the actress in a stylish look are going viral.

In a recent photo, shared on Instragram, the actress is seen in an abstract print mini dress. “Coffee and slay,” wrote Pavithra in the caption of the photo. Her curly hair and simple makeup compliments her look. She has captivated her fans with her poses, looking innocent and wild at the same time. The post, shared five days ago, has garnered over 1.75 lakh likes and 400 comments.

Pavithra Lakshmi is a model and actress, who mainly works in Tamil and Malayalam films.

While she has participated in numerous beauty pageant competitions, she has also won the Queen of India 2016 title. She made her debut starring in a Tamil short film titled, 3 Scenes of His Love Story. However, she came into the limelight after participating in comic cooking reality show Cook with Comali Season 2 and ended up as a finalist of this show in 2020. Apart from this, Pavithra has also participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT.

On the work front, Pavitra Lakshmi was last seen in comic drama Naai Sekar. Produced by Bigil producer Kalpathi S Agoram the film featured actor Sathish in the lead role. The film, which was released on the occasion of Pongal, was received well by the audiences.

