Actress Pavithra Lokesh Files Complaint Against Actor Naresh’s Wife Ramya Raghupath

Popular Tollywood stars Naresh Vijay Krishna and Pavithra Lokesh’s link-up rumours have been grabbing the headlines for a long time now. Naresh, who is the brother of celebrated Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, was previously married to Ramya Raghumati. Now speculations are rife that Naresh is going to tie the knot for the fourth time, with Pavithra. Various media portals and YouTube channels have further contributed to spreading this rumour among the masses.

Meanwhile, Pavithra has lodged a complaint against Ramya, accusing her of spreading wrong information about her relationship with Naresh and mental harassment. Ahead of the complaint, the Nampally court has agreed to probe into the matter and has ordered the police to do the necessary.

According to reports, Ramya caught her husband with Pavithra at a hotel room in Mysore. Ramya reportedly, in a fit of fury, continued banging on the door of the hotel room and later tried to attack the Mavana Magalu actress with her sandal. She also made serious and sensational allegations about Pavithra earlier.

As per the complaint filed to the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police by Pavithra, the actress has stated that false and obscene information is being spread about her. News pertaining to Pavithra and Naresh’s relationship has also gone viral in no time. Some Telugu media portals are also of the opinion that Pavithra has alleged Ramya’s association with certain media channels. She hails Naresh’s third wife to be responsible for spreading all the rumours and misinformation.

In addition, Naresh had already sent a divorce notice to Ramya, ahead of her involvement in a fraud case. Post the legal divorce notice, Ramya has been spreading link-up rumours between the Allari actor and his rumoured partner Pavithra, stated Naresh. He also called his ex-wife a ‘cheater’ and claimed that Ramya was constantly blackmailing him.

Pertaining to the complaints by Pavithra, the Nampally court has instructed the cybercrime police department to take strict action against 12 YouTube channels. The court has also sent notices to several media channels including Imanti Tax Ramrao, Red TV, Mirror TV and The News Cube.

Both Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh have dismissed all the rumours about the two of them getting married, stating that they are “best friends” and that there is no romantic relationship between them. Pavithra has also divorced her second husband Suchendra Prasad, and has been living separately for five years.

