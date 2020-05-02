MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Actress Payal Ghosh Diagnosed With Malaria

Actress Payal Ghosh Diagnosed With Malaria

The actress was last seen in the 2017 movie Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi that also starred Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
Actress Payal Ghosh is down with malaria. She says she will be fine soon, and her spirit is high.

"I felt uneasy a couple of days ago. My head started hurting and I had a slight fever later in the night. I was sure that it wasn't Covid-19 as I had taken all the measures. But my family was worried. We got the tests done and it was malaria," she said.

"I would be fine soon and my spirit is high. It's nothing like what the less fortunate are suffering right now. I hope this pandemic ends soon and we all can resume the normal life," she added.

Payal, who was last seen in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi with Rishi Kapoor, said a few kind words after the actor's demise earlier this week.

"Thank you for launching me, Rishi uncle. And I would never forget the beautiful lines he said 'Maine bohot ladkiyo ko launch kiya hai aur aapka bhi swagat hai' (I have launched many girls in movies, you are welcome too)," she said.

