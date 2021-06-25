Actress Payal Rohatgi Lands in Jail for Threatening Society's Chairperson

Actress Payal Rohatgi has been arrested by the police in Ahmedabad on Friday. She has been accused of sending abusive messages to the chairman of her society on social media, in addition to using obscene language. Reportedly she also threatened to implicate other members of the society in false cases. It is being said, that people of the society were troubled for a long time now.

Zee News reported that a complaint has been filed against Payal by doctor Parag Shah, who is a member of society in Ahmedabad. In his complaint, he has stated that the actress hurled abuses at the chairperson of the society on social media and used derogatory language in society WhatsApp group.

This is not the first that Payal’s name has been surrounded with controversy. In 2019, police in Rajasthan had registered a case against her for making objectionable remarks in a video. She was then accused of defaming the wife of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and making objectionable remarks in the video against the family of freedom fighter Motilal Nehru.

Payal has appeared in several Bollywood films like 36 China town, Dhol and Dil Kabaddi to name a few. She also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss in the year 2008. She is married to wrestler Sangram Singh. They have also appeared together in the reality show Nach Baliye.

