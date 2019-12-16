Bail Denied, Actress Payal Rohatgi to be Behind Bars Till December 24 Over Video on Nehru-Gandhis

Model-actress Payal Rohatgi has been sent to judicial custody till December 24 by a local court in Rajasthan. Her bail plea was rejected on Monday.

The actress was booked by the Bundi police in Rajasthan under the IT Act on October 10 for the objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family. She was served a notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection.

Rajasthan Police arrested her from Ahmedabad, said Bundi Superintendent of Police (SP) Mamta Gupta.

State Youth Congress general secretary and a resident of Bundi, Charmesh Sharma, had submitted a complaint along with copies of the offensive content after which a case was registered against the actress.

Rohatgi on her social media handles--Facebook, Instagram and Twitter--had posted the objectionable content on September 6 and 21.

Sharma had alleged in the complaint against the actress that the objectionable content tarnished the image of the country and spread vulgarity, religious hatred besides disgracing a woman's character.

Earlier this month, the actress on Twitter had alleged that the Rajasthan chief minister was acting against her under pressure from the Gandhi family.

The actress had claimed that she had a "recording" of people referring to the pressure.

(With inputs from PTI)

