Actress Pooja Batra Aces Headstand Against Backdrop of Bora Bora

Bollywood stars often endorse fitness and a healthy lifestyle. From hitting the gym to performing yoga, actors are always inspiring their fans and followers to put forth their A-game. Of the various yoga poses, one of the most difficult stances is the headstand or the sirsasana. But several B-town stars have proven that while the yoga pose may look challenging, all it needs is consistent practice. Actor and yogini Pooja Batra Shah is the latest to ace the headstand.

Pooja posted a couple of pictures of herself in the sirsasana pose on her Instagram account. In the clicks, the actor is captured doing the headstand pose, which she performed against the beautiful backdrop of Bora Bora, an island in French Polynesia.

Take a look at the pictures:

Dressed in black athleisure, Pooja has set major fitness goals. If you are wondering how to perform this asana, it would be wise for you to take baby steps and do simpler asanas before attempting this big one. In the headstand, the entire body weight rests on your head and neck. If you have neck pain or any related issue, it would be advisable to skip the exercise or perform it under the guidance of an expert. This asana is also a no no for pregnant women.

Earlier, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had aced the headstand in the best possible way. In the video, she was also seen grooving to the song Cha Cha Slide, while performing the exercise.

Watch the video:

Performing the headstand regularly comes with a number of health benefits. The exercise reduces stress, decreases fluid formation in legs, feet, and ankles, improves blood circulation to the head, scalp and eyes, and also eliminates waste from the body. If people incorporate the headstand in their workout routine, it can improve the focus and balance of the body.

It is advised that if you are a beginner, perform this exercise in presence of a yoga expert.

