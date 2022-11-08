Actress Poonam Bajwa Aces Chic-look For Gurumoorthy’s Audio Launch Event

Tollywood actress Poonam Bajwa has cemented a place in the hearts of many, with films like Kuppathu Raja, Dashing Jigarwala 2, and the most recent Pathonpatham Noottandu, among others. Besides her acting prowess, Poonam’s quintessential fashion choices and million-dollar smile have been ruling the hearts of many. Recently, the actress attended the audio launch event of her upcoming Tamil-language film, Gurumoorthy in style — that made her admirers just stop and stare.

Poonam dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram handle from the event, which has created a social media buzz. “All set for Gurumoorthy Audio function at Prasad labs Chennai! Outfit by Orchid Bay Designs! Thank you Roma Bakhru for this beautiful outfit!” she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Bajwa (@poonambajwa555)



Slipping into a chic yet elegant draped dress, Poonam looked like a million bucks as she donned a pretty floral magenta attire, having a ruffled bottom. Tucked on both ends of her intricately-embroidered blouse, was a see-through veil, pleated at her petticoat, with the actress baring her midriff with utmost boldness. Poonam strikes some alluring poses, flashing her infectious smile at the lens, leaving her fans awe-struck.

Top showsha video

In terms of makeup, Poonam kept it simple. She sported a shade of matte pink lipstick and an on-fleek winged liner. The actress rounded off her elegant avatar with a pair of stone-encrusted jhumkas and a tiny black bindi.

Fans were left enthralled by Poonam’s attire and did not take much time to pour their love and adoration into the comment section. “Natural beauty queen,” wrote one user. “Uff Hottie,” commented another. “Gorgeous” hailed a third. Others dropped countless red hearts and fire emojis.

This is not the first time Poonam has stolen hearts with her mesmerising pictures. Here are some of her other adorable photos. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Bajwa (@poonambajwa555)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Bajwa (@poonambajwa555)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Bajwa (@poonambajwa555)



Meanwhile on the work front, Poonam’s next is the police action-drama Gurumoorthy, directed by KP Tanasekhar and produced collaboratively by Sivachalaphy and Sai Saravanan. Besides Poonam, the film also stars Tamil actor Dhanasekar. The film, whose action-packed teaser has already piqued the curiosity of fans, is slated to hit the theatres soon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here