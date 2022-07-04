Actress Pragathi Mahavadi Shows Her Strength In Latest Workout Video

Actress Pragathi Mahavadi is one of the popular faces of the Telugu cine industry. She has not only impressed her fans with her acting skills but also with her fitness regimen. She has a huge social media following and often treats her fans to her entertaining photos and video. She recently shared glimpses from her workout session on her social media and her fans are impressed.

The actress shared a video from her gym session on Instagram. She can be seen jumping from a pile of dumbbells. Pragathi sported a chic gym look. She wore a black sleeveless tank top with an orange border and paired it with black Capri length gym tights. She was also seen wearing black workout gloves and sports shoes. Fans just loved her workout video and shared fire emojis in the comment section. The video received 83.1 k views on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragathi Mahavadi (@pragstrong)

A few days ago, she shared some pictures from her workout session. In the photo, she is seen wearing a white sleeveless tank top, which she paired with grey capri pants. Along with the pictures, she wrote “Be an example of…no matter what happens you can start over. You don’t find the willpower you create it!” Fans just loved and appreciated the photos. The post received more than 34 k likes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pragathi Mahavadi (@pragstrong)

On the work front, Pragathi started her career as a model for Mysore Silk Palace. Later, she acted in a lot of Telugu films, including Bobby, Samba, Badrinath, Bodyguard, Nippu, Awel, Chalo, and F3.

She will be seen on screen soon in the upcoming Telugu action film Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. Produced by Anil Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials, the movie features Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film is the remake of the 2015 Tamil movie Vedalam directed by Siva.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.