1-MIN READ

Actress Pragathi Wins Hearts With Her Lungi Performance

credits - Pragathi instagram

credits - Pragathi instagram

Pragathi has shared a video performing lungi dance with her son Manish on Vaathi Coming song from Vijay's upcoming movie Master.

South actress Pragathi is creating buzz on social media after performing a lungi dance with her 21-year-old son, Manish.

The 44-year-old was dancing to the song Vaathi Coming from actor Vijay’s movie Master. Pragathi, who is quite active on social media, has stunned everyone with her power-packed dancing skills.

She shared the dance video on Instagram on Easter. “Quarantine tales #vaathicoming #mothersonduo #master... HAPPY EASTER,” she captioned it.

In the video, Pragathi has dressed in a white shirt and shorts, covered with a white lungi. She was also wearing shoes to complete the ‘anna’ look.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle about the dance, Pragathi said, “I never thought that the video would go viral.” She practised for 15 minutes before recording the dance video.

“I love the desi ‘mass’ energetic numbers that generate a lot of fizz and I cannot resist grooving when I hear them,” she added.

Pragathi is also focusing on taking care of her health and fitness during the time. She posted her workout pictures on Instagram a week ago.

View this post on Instagram

Good workout day‍♀️️‍♂️

A post shared by Mahavadi Pragathi (@pragstrong) on

“I look forward to working out daily, too, because it brings out the best in me, which is why I thought that grooving to a mass number will be a perfect Monday motivation,” she added.

