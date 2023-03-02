Model-actress Pragya Jaiswal is a travel lover and her Instagram handle is the proof. The actress is currently enjoying her vacation in Spain. Pragya recently updated her Instagram feed with some glimpses from her trip, which made her fans go wow. In the pictures, Pragya is seen sitting on the seashore in the sands. She looks sizzling in a multicoloured bikini. She opted for nude makeup and left her tresses open and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Dropping the photos, which have now gone viral on social media, Pragya wrote, “One step closer to summer.”

See the pics:

After seeing her photos, fans could not keep their calm. They dropped comments like, “Looking damn hot,” and “Sizzling hot.” Many of her fans also showered fire emojis in the comment section.

Not just western outfits, Pragya can ace traditional attire as well. Three days ago, the Akhanda actress left her fans awestruck by sharing a string of pictures in a salwar suit. She wore a white salwar suit with golden detailings on it and paired it with a white dupatta and leggings. She looked drop-dead gorgeous. She completed her look with a pair of big jhumkas and a golden Rajasthani jutti. Sharing the photos the actress wrote, “Already feeling my summer whites.”

Check out the pics:

Seeing the post, fans showered compliments on their favourite actress in the comment section.

On the professional front, Pragya made her acting debut in 2014 with the bilingual thriller film Virattu/Dega. But the actress got her breakthrough after appearing in the 2015 romantic war film Kanche. The movie was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, and also starred Varun Tej and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. Later, she also worked in popular films, including Titoo MBA, Om Namo Venkatesaya, Nakshatram and Akhanda.

She was last seen in Diamond Ratnababu’s action drama film Son of India. The Telugu film was produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. The movie also featured Mohan Babu, Meena and Srikanth in the lead roles. The film was released theatrically on February 18, 2022, but received a highly negative reception and was a box-office failure.

