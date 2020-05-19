MOVIES

Actress Preity Zinta Shares Her 'Life Aaj Kal' Amid Lockdown

Preity Zinta shared a picture of herself along with her husband Gene Goodenough and mother wearing masks.

  Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
Actress Preity Zinta shared her "life aaj kal" amid the lockdown.

Preity shared a picture of herself along with her husband Gene Goodenough and mother wearing masks.

"Life Aaj Kal (life nowadays). Hope everyone is wearing masks? It's the only way we can fight this virus and lockdown together and make a difference A#patiparmeshwar#Beresponsible A#Ma #Ting," she captioned the image.

Preity had shared another image of herself along with Gene. In the image, the actress is seen making a funny face at the camera while Gene is just seen smiling.

"When every day feels like the weekend #photobomb#patiparmeshwar #day66 #stayhheome#staysafe A#ting," she wrote.


Preity married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Goodenough is Senior Vice-President for Finance at NLine Energy, a US-based hydroelectric power company.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. The film marked her comeback after a seven-year break and also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

