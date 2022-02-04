Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Tamil Poem Goes Viral

Actress Priya BhavaniShankar carved out a niche for herself with films like Kadaikutty Singam, Meyaadha Maan and many others. The actress even went on to win South Indian International Movie Award for her role in Meyaadha Maan. The actress recently shared a poem written by her in Tamil, which went viral on social media.

Priya attached beautiful pictures of natural surroundings with her poem. The poem is an expression of her affection for nature and how she fell in love with nature. Priya mentioned that she has written this song in her Instagram post. Her fans were amazed to read the poem. Many of them guessed that the actress must have composed this song for a film.

In another recent post, sharing a smiling photo of herself, she wrote, “ I am pieces of all the places I’ve been, and all the people I’ve loved. I’ve been stitched together by song lyrics, book quotes, adventures, late night conversations, moonlight, and a lot of coffee and some really good tea and great food.”

The actress, who remains quite active on social media, recalled her school days in an earlier post. Priya wrote in the caption that she can’t believe that school used to start at 8 am and she actually went there.

The actress is also quite vocal about her opinions on different issues. The Blood Money actress once said that one does not always need to feel productive. Priya said that the world has become obsessed with productivity. According to the actress, we should take some time off for reading books, painting or any hobby of her choice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.