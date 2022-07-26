Actress Priya Prakash Varrier Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in Her Glamorous Avatar

Priya Prakash Varrier is one of the most recognised celebrities on social media. The 22-year-old is fondly known as the ‘wink girl’. Priya became one of the biggest Internet sensations after her minute-long clip from the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love became viral on social media in 2018.

In the clip, Priya can be seen as a schoolgirl who winks in response to the playful advances of her classmate. In the last few years, Priya has emerged as one of the most beloved actresses in the South film industry.

Priya has an impressive presence on social media and often shares breathtaking pictures of herself on Instagram. Recently, Priya’s latest Instagram post has set the Internet ablaze. In the post, Priya can be seen posing for the cameras on a beautiful crop top.

Priya’s post has been flooded with comments from her fans. Several fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment box and professed their love for the stunning actress. Priya knows how to amp up the oomph factor with her fashion game and leave her fans star-struck. In addition to her gorgeous looks, the young actress is famous for her bold sartorial choices.

Priya is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her looks. In this post, Priya has stunned in a regal lehenga.

After Oru Adaar Love, Priya starred in two Telugu films, Check and Ishq. After working in Malayalam and Telugu cinema, Priya ventured into the Kannada film industry with the film Vishnu Priya.

Now, Priya is all set to feature in a Hindi film. Priya will star in Prashanth Mampilly’s Sridevi Bungalow. The film is expected to release this year and is currently in the post-production stage.

