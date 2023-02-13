Actress Priyamani is a household name in the South film industry. The actress has often received appreciation from audiences and critics for her outstanding performances in films like Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, Paruthiveeran, King, Raaj, and Alice: A True Story to name a few. Apart from her acting prowess, the 38-year-old actress is also known for her impeccable fashion sense. She never fails to mesmerise her fans with her stunning looks.

Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures in a gorgeous black gown, which is currently stealing hearts all over social media. The actress looked stunning as ever in a floor-touching shimmery gown. She styled her hair in a high raised ponytail and opted for makeup that is apt for daylight including thick lashes and pink lips. Priyamani’s look is perfect for keeping it minimal and classy for cocktail parties.

See the pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Mani Raj (@pillumani)

Sharing the photos the actress wrote, “Life is not always black or white. But there’s no harm in wearing it,” in the caption. Seeing the post fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of the users wrote, “Looking Beauty,” while another one commented, “Wow” and many showered red hearts and fire emojis in the comment section.

Priyamani is an active social media user. She often shares glimpses from her professional to private life to stay in touch with her fans. A few days back the diva shared some pictures in her ethnic wear where she looked equally enthralling. The actress wore a multicoloured lehenga with floral details. She opted for nude makeup, tied her hair in a high-raised ponytail and completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and matching bangles. The actress shared the post, “Dream big, sparkle on and shine bright,” in the caption.

See pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Mani Raj (@pillumani)

On the work front, Priyamani will be seen in two back-to-back Hindi films. First, she will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. The movie is helmed by Atlee and also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone and Vijay. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and is all set to hit the theatres on June 2.

Next, she will be seen in the upcoming biographical sports drama film Maidan. The movie is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role playing Syed Abdul Rahim along with Rudranil Ghosh and Gajraj Rao in the supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release on June 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News here