Actress Priyamani Poses With Her Husband Mustafa Raj For New Year’s Special Post

South actress Priyamani has a strong social media presence. The actress recently uploaded a picture in which she can be seen posing with her husband Mustafa Raj. In the photo, the duo can be seen wearing leather jackets, which they paired up with denim jeans. As Mustafa smiles at the camera, Priyamani stares at him. The actress captioned her picture, “Happy New Year from us to you #2023.”

Several social media users reached the comment section to shower the pair with New Year greetings and blessings. One social media user wrote, “Happy new year. God bless you always and always”. Another user commented, “Happy new year beautiful”. One user also wrote, “Your outfits pleaseeee>>>>>”.

Priyamani and Mustafa met during an IPL match in Bengaluru for the first time. This was followed by their second meeting in Kerala, where they met each other informally. The couple continued their friendship for the next four years; and in between those years, the two started developing feelings for each other. That is how they both fell in love with each other. The duo finally married on August 23, 2017.

Priyamani is a National Film Award recipient and has created a strong position in the entertainment industry with her acting prowess. Her high-rated OTT series, The Family Man makes her a well-known name in the Hindi film industry too.

She made her debut with the 2003 Telugu film, Evare Atagaadu. Her character in the film Paruthiveeran was a turning point in her acting career. Priyamani’s upcoming films include Angulika and Maidaan. Her last film was Salam Venki.

Mustafa is a leading entrepreneur, who has founded, owns and holds shares in a private-sector company.

