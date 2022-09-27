Actress Raai Laxmi Receives A Marriage Proposal From A Fan. Details Inside

Actress Raai Laxmi made her debut in the 2005 film Karaka Kasadara. She soon catapulted to fame with her acting chops in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. Laxmi is often in the limelight for her stunning pictures from her photoshoots. Recently, the Jhansi IPS actress treated fans to a slew of pictures of herself rocking a blue outfit.

She looked chic in the bodycon dress with dramatic sleeves. Soon after her photos did the rounds on social media, fans went gaga over her look. One of her fans even proposed to her for marriage. The user commented, “Butterfly will you marry me?”

Laxmi’s colleagues and other users were also all praise for her new look. Filmmaker Milind Gadagkar and actor John Kokken went all hearts in the comment section of her post. The caption of her Instagram post read, “Be Loyal to the Royal within u.”

Besides these pictures, Laxmi has been making headlines for her upcoming films, namely Bholaa and Anandha Bhairavi. Bholaa has been directed by Ajay Devgn. Besides direction, Ajay will also be seen essaying a pivotal role in this movie. Apart from Ajay, its star cast boasts of Tabu, Sharad Kelkar, Harsh Chhaya and many others. The film is expected to release on March 30 next year.

Bholaa is reportedly an official remake of the hit film Kaithi. The plot of Kaithi revolved around the story of Dilli, who wishes to meet his daughter after leaving prison. However, his plans are thwarted by a drug raid planned by Inspector Bejoy.

On the other hand, Karri Balaji has helmed Raai Laxmi’s Anandha Bhairavi. Rajendra Bharadwaj has penned the screenplay as well as the dialogues of this film. Alongside Laxmi, Anjali and Adith Arun will also play the lead roles in this film. The release date of the Telugu film has not been announced yet.

