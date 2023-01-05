Actress Raai Laxmi Soaks Up The Sun In Her Beach Ensemble; See Pic

South actress Raai Laxmi recently jetted off to a beach in an unidentified location to make the most of her vacation. The actress shared a picture from her get-away, which started trending in a couple of hours. In the photo, the actress sets the temperature soaring as she can be seen decked up in a beach-ready ensemble. Raai Laxmi often posts her photos and videos to keep her fans updated about her life. This time too, the actress did not miss the chance to impress her fans with her one-of-a-kind look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raai Laxmi (@iamraailaxmi)

She captioned her post, “Be your beautiful unique self”. Social media users flooded her comment section with love and admiration. One social media user wrote, “Damn you beautiful woman”. Another user commented, “Amazing glam”. One user also wrote, “Beautiful shot…beautifully shot”.

Raai Laxmi can be seen donning a black skirt and a bralette or bikini top, while she soaks up the sun. She rounded off her look with exquisite sunglasses, which amps her fashion game even more. This time, the actress opted for a no-makeup look. Her wavy open tresses made her look drop-dead gorgeous.

The Dhaam Dhoom fame actress boasts 6.7 Million followers on Instagram. She remains quite active on her social media and always manages to make her fans fall in love with her, be it with her looks or acting prowess.

Not so long ago, the actress also dropped a streak of pictures in a dark, teal green off-shoulder ruffled top that she paired up with a floral-printed knotted wrap-around skirt.

Workwise, Raai Laxmi made her debut with the Tamil film Karka Kasadara. Directed by R V Udayakumar, the film was released in 2005. After that, she went on to appear in films like Dharmapuri and Nenjai Thodu. She has some big projects in her kitty as of now, which include the Karri Balaji-directorial film Anandha Bhairavi, and Ajay Devgn’s directorial venture Bholaa.

Read all the Latest Movies News here