1-MIN READ

Actress Radhika Madan Goes In Self-quarantine After Returning To Delhi

Image courtesy: Instagram

Radhika Madan flew into Delhi from Mumbai on May 26 as soon as domestic flights resumed.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 30, 2020, 8:38 AM IST
Actress Radhika Madan, who flew back home to Delhi recently from Mumbai, a few days ago, is currently practising self-quarantine at least for 14 days.

"Returning home this time was a really different experience. I took all the necessary precautions. Everyone was wearing a mask. It left me wondering if this is the future. Home is where your mom is, and especially during times like this pandemic, you need to be closer to your family. I wanted to do the same. It feels so calming. I am glad to be back home. As a safety measure from myself I am self-quarantined for 14 days, and have 2 weeks for me to meet them. It is very relaxing to be close to home," Radhika shared.

Radhika flew from Mumbai to Delhi on May 26 as soon as domestic flights resumed.

Before boarding the flight, she had even shared a picture that shows her posing in front of the airport. She is seen wearing face shield, gloves and a mask.


