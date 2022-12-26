Actress Radhika Pandit Shares Pictures of Her Daughter Baking Christmas Cookies

Popular Kannada actress Radhika Pandit often shares photos and videos of her beloved daughter. Arya turned four on December 2nd this year and the couple hosted a birthday bash for her. The photos and videos from the function went viral on the Internet and created huge noise among the audience.

Recently, the actress shared pictures of her daughter baking Christmas cookies. In the photos, Arya looked adorable as she could be seen decorating the cookies. The picture unveils different shapes of cookies, including stars, Christmas trees, hearts, Christmas bells, and many more.

The actress shared the Christmas post with her children on Instagram. In the photos, the actress can be seen decked up in all-red attire. Her daughter Arya could also be seen donning a beautiful red full-length dress. On the other hand, her son Yatharv wore a grey T-Shirt. The three of them complimented their attire with a Santa Claus cap.

While sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Festivals are not just about good food, parties, and presents..it’s the time to be grateful and spread cheer! Hope all of you had a very MERRY CHRISTMAS”.

As soon as the actress posted pictures on her Instagram handle, fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration. One social media user wrote, “I am just waiting from yesterday for ur Xmas celebration post, finally!!”. Another fan commented, “Awaited photo (With a heart eyes emoji) Merry Christmas (With a Christmas tree and heart emoji)”. One user also commented, “Ur Santa is missing in this frame isn’t it!”.

The picture has amassed a huge number of likes and is trending on social media.

