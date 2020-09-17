Actress Rajeshwari Sachdev Home Quarantined After Being Tested Positive for COVID-19

TV actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, currently seen in TV show Shaadi Mubarak, tested positive for coronavirus recently. From what is known till now, she has been having mild symptoms for the last two days. She also confirmed the same on Instagram.

She wrote: "Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free (sic)."

Meanwhile, a source close to the actress informed The Times of India, “Though Rajeshwari was not coming for the shoot for the past few days as she didn't have scenes to shoot for, she developed mild symptoms like low grade fever along with weakness. After waiting for two days, Rajeshwari got herself tested on Tuesday for COVID-19. The reports unfortunately came positive on Wednesday evening.”

However, Rajeshwari’s family Varun Badola and their son have not been tested as yet. The adds that Varun and their son will be tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. Fortunately, none of them have any symptoms right now. “In all probabilities, Varun too will not be going for the shoot of his serial Mere Dad Ki Dulhan for some time till the reports of his test comes,” the report added.

Quite a few TV actors including Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, Karam Rajpal, Sachin Tyagi and Parth Samthaan also tested positive for the virus in last few days.

Dance reality TV show India’s Best Dancer judge Malaika Arora too tested positive for the COVID-19. Taking to Instagram she revealed about testing positive for the virus. While she is asymptomatic and feeling fine, the model decided to take a break from the shoot and stay in isolation.