Pan-India actress Rakul Preet Singh often garners attention on social media for brilliant sartorial choices and her acting chops. However, these days the actress is hitting the headlines for her relationship status with actor-producer, Jackky Bhagnani. Recent reports suggest that the two are soon going to tie the wedding knot. Last year, Jackky Bhagnani shared a post confirming his romantic relationship with actress Rakul Preet.

While sharing the post, he wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are." Now, rumour has it that the couple is going to get married soon. But, no confirmation has been made yet.

Here is the post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

Recently, the couple was spotted together at Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. For the occasion, the actress looked all-glammed up in her traditional sequined lehenga. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani stole the spotlight in a black pantsuit. The couple looked adorable and we could not stop swooning over them.

Check out the pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul singh (@rakulpreet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh is known for films such as Runway 34, To Father with Love, Sardar Ka Grandson, and Loukyam. Some of her other films include Shimla Mirchi, Marjaavaan, Thank God, Doctor G, Cuttputlli, Attack, and Konda Polam, amongst others.

The actress was last seen in Chhatriwali directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. However, the film failed to make good numbers at the box office. Now, the actress is all set to star in upcoming films including Indian 2, Ayalaan, an untitled movie with Arjun Kapoor and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

On the other hand, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is known for films like Bell Bottom, Youngistaan, and Kal Kissne Dekha. Now, he is all prepared to produce upcoming movies including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Capsule Gill, Mission Lion, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Mahavir Karna and Ganapath.

For the unversed, Rakul Preet’s upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi is backed by her beau Jackky Bhagnani.

