Actress Rambha's Car Hit By Another Vehicle, Daughter Hospitalised, Details Inside

Actress Rambha, who moved to Canada after getting married, recently met with an accident while returning home after picking up her kids from school. In a social media post, the Judwaa star shared a couple of photos of her damaged car and revealed that they suffered minor injuries but were safe now. Rambha also posted a picture of her daughter, Sasha, from the hospital bed and urged fans to pray for her speedy recovery as she has been hospitalised for further treatment.

Earlier today, November 1, Rambha shared details of the car accident. She revealed that a car crashed into hers at an intersection while she was on her way home with her children and their nanny.

“Our car was hit by another car at an intersection way back from picking kids from school! Me with kids and my nanny. All of us are safe with minor injuries. my little Sasha is still in the hospital. bad days bad times. please pray for us. your prayers means a lot (sic),” read the caption.

Soon after her post surfaced on the internet, several celebrities extended their prayers to Rambha and her family. Actress Sneha wrote, “Omg… take care ma. Love n prayers,” while Sridevi Vijaykumar commented, “Omg… glad you guys are safe.. take care ra..sending prayers and love.”

“My God. Take care please. Love and prayers,” expressed Vikaas Kalanthri.

Rambha was a popular face in Indian cinema in the 90s. She has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films in her career spanning almost two decades. The 46-year-old actress has shared the screen space with some of India’s most revered actors, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Govinda and Mammooty, to name a few.

Rambha quit her acting career back in 2010 after she got married to a Canada-based Tamil businessman, Indhran Pathmanathan. After their marriage, she also moved to Toronto with her husband. The couple has three kids together, two daughters and a son.

