Actress Rashmika Mandanna Allegedly Calls Off Her Engagement With Rakshit Shetty
Apart from her professional career, Rashmika Mandanna is also making headlines for her personal life.
Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her recently released Geetha Govindam. But apart from her professional career, Rashmika is also making headlines for her personal life. There had been a couple of rumours doing the rounds that the actress had called off her engagement with Rakshit Shetty. Though the duo had rubbished all such speculation in the past, their break-up rumours have resurfaced yet again.
A report on Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the actress as saying, "Rashmika made the decision after consulting with her parents, family elders and friends. It was a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback."
The source further told the daily that, "Rashmika has been receiving some exciting offers in Telugu and Kannada, and wants to cement her place in both the industries."
On the work front, Rashmika is currently prepping for the role of a cricketer for her upcoming film Comrade.
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
