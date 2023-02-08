Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal has stupefied cine-goers with her charming performances in films like Rani Padmini, Virus, Joyful Mystery and Chithirai Sevvaanam. Besides her acting prowess, Rima can also be labelled as a fashionista. The Mollywood beauty is a social media buff, who keeps her fans posted on her whereabouts through various posts. The 39-year-old has also earned her name in the good books of the fashion police with her impressive style statements. Recently, Rima left her admirers gushing, after she dropped a string of pictures on Instagram with a traditional look.

“Moham,” Rima captioned her slew of photos. The actress can be seen dressed in a green wrap-around sleeveless top, which she teamed up with a pair of off-white dhotis. Exuding mediaeval vibes at best, the Mollywood diva struck a range of attractive poses for her clicks, sitting on a bamboo raft in a river, encircled by lush greenery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rima Kallingal (@rimakallingal)

Rima sported bold, bronzed makeup for the rustic photoshoot. Smokey, kohl-rimmed eyes, clubbed with a maroon-hued bindi, and bare lips complemented the actress’ vintage avatar further. She let her curly, untamed hair open; her intense expressions, winning hearts all over again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rima Kallingal (@rimakallingal)

In the next set of images, Rima sat on the edge of a pillar, sporting a beaming smile. She flaunted her tribal hand tattoo in the clicks, looking straight out of a dream. Fans were floored as the picture surfaced on the Internet. They showered the actress with praises and adoration in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rima Kallingal (@rimakallingal)

“Wild and tender,” complimented one user. “Nature to Entity,” quipped another. “Raw natural beauty,” gushed a third admirer. Many others dropped numerous red heart emojis, bestowing the Malayalam star with adjectives like “Beautiful”, “Gorgeous” and “Wonderful.”

This is not the first time Rima has impressed social media users with her archaic transformations. Take for example these pictures where the 22 Female Kottayam actress participates in a surreal “last full moon” photoshoot, draped in an olive green customised, halter-neck saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rima Kallingal (@rimakallingal)

Rima is all pumped up for the release of her upcoming film Neelavelicham. Helmed by ace filmmaker Aashiq Abu, the paranormal drama also stars Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew, and Shine Tom Chacko in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around a flamboyant writer, who after arriving at an abandoned mansion gets haunted by the presence of a woman spirit, betrayed by love. Neelavelicham is slated to hit the theatres sometime in April this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here