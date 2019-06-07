Actress Rima Kallingal on Turning Producer for her New Malayalam Film Virus

Rima Kallingal is looking forward to audience’s response to her new film Virus, which is based on last year’s Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, that killed at least 17 people.

In the film that’s been directed by her husband Ashiq Abu, Kallingal plays the pivotal role of Sister Lini, a nurse who died from contracting the virus while treating her patients. Saying that she got the role because she faintly looks like Lini, Kallingal, who is also producing the film, told Firstpost, “I did speak to her (Lini’s) husband and family, but we simply stuck to the medical aspects of her treatment. It would be selfish to go beyond that.”

“Her mother, I was told, was quite moved by the trailer. We don’t know how this film will affect them. We have tried to put together the stories that we have seen and heard,” she added.

On why she decided to turn producer with Virus, Kallingal said, “Through the film we are trying to show why we should be a cautious, but also not to fear, and how we overcame it. We are so much more prepared today. I think the film will help reduce the fear. The viral outbreak, oddly enough, brought people together in their bid to combat it and this spirit of collectiveness is what the film reflects.”

Known for her work in films like Ritu and Neelathaamara, Kallingal is one of the founders of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organisation that works for the welfare and rights of Malayalam cinema’s women workers.

Also starring actors Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas in important roles, Virus releases today.

