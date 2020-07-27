Actress Rucha Gujarathi Welcomes Baby Girl with Hubby Vishal Jaiswal

Congratulations are in order for TV actress Rucha Gujarathi and her husband Vishal Jaiswal as the pair recently became proud parents to a baby girl. This will be the couple's first child post their marriage in 2016.

The happy news was shared online by Vishal, who took to his private social media account to announce that the couple has been blessed with a new-born. Both the mother and the baby girl are doing well.

Rucha also confirmed the news in an interview to ETimes TV, sharing that the baby girl was born on July 14.

The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2016, in an intimate ceremony. However, they hosted a grand reception later, inviting the whos-who of the showbiz world. Rucha, on the work front, has shot to fame with her role as an antagonist in TV show Kkusum. She was last in the show Gangaa.

For the last few months, the Rucha had been filling her social media account with images of her pregnancy phase. In one of her recent posts, where she shared a monochrome picture holding her baby bump, Rucha wrote, “I know some people will find being pregnant is easy, but I can’t relate. It’s hard, it’s incredibly beautiful, but it also challenges u in ways u never thought possible (sic).”

She first announced the news around her pregnancy on March 29 this year, posting a mirror selfie with Vishal. With ‘Baby Is Brewing’ written on the picture, Rucha captioned it, “Baby it’s too much of chaos in the world as of now... hang in there baby... I know for sure once you are out u will see the world in a new light... so far so good (sic).”

We congratulate the couple on becoming parents.