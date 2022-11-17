Actress Sai Tamhankar Trolled For Wearing This Dress At Elle Beauty Awards 2022

Actress Sai Tamhankar enjoys a huge fanbase on social media. With her exemplary acting skills and impressive fashion choices, she has established a special place in the hearts of her fans. Recently, the Mimi actress attended the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 and shared a series of pictures from the event on Instagram, garnering a mixed reaction from social media users.

In the photos, Sai is seen rocking a Glass Spectrum Dress by the fashion label AKHL. The outfit’s official description, according to the brand, reads, “The Glass Spectrum Dress has been crafted in spectrum-dyed and angularly ruched silk chiffon, panelled horizontally with glass yarns hand-embroidered on a metallic lurex base.”

In the snaps, the 36-year-old actress is also seen striking several poses for the camera in the designer dress. Kohled eyes, nude lips, and a mid-parted hairdo left loose in wavy tresses completed her gorgeous look.

Check out Sai Tamhankar’s Instagram post below:

Seeing Sai’s picture, a lot of fans, as well as her peers from the industry, flocked to the comments section of her post and showered her with heart and fire emojis. While many loved her outfit, the actress was also trolled by some for the same. One user remarked, “Looking like a Diwali lantern.” Another asked, “Is this a dress?” One of them even commented, “Is It the mandap’s fringe?” “Where did the wedding mandap curtain go?” questioned a fourth.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Thamankar was last seen in the Marathi movie Pondicherry. The film was directed by Sachin Kundalkar and written by Tejas Modak, along with Sachin. It was the first feature movie to be shot entirely on a smartphone and have a theatrical release in India. The movie featured Sai Tamhankar in the lead role of Nikita, alongside Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Neena Kulkarni in key roles.

Up Next, Sai will be seen in the Hindi-language drama film India Lockdown. The movie is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, and it stars an ensemble cast, including Shweta Basu Prasad, Aahana Kumar, Prateik Babbar, and Prakash Belawadi, to name a few. India Lockdown is slated for a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 on December 2.

